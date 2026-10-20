Girl group Illit's "Magnetic" has surpassed 900 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fastest K-pop group debut song to reach the milestone on the world's largest music streaming platform, its agency said Tuesday.

The track reached the milestone on Sunday, about two years and seven months after its release in March 2024, according to Belift Lab.

"This is the shortest time taken among the debut songs of K-pop groups that have reached the same number of streams on Spotify," the agency said in a release.

Blending Pluggnb and house genres, the dance track "Magnetic" compares the feelings of being drawn to a crush to a magnet.

The song achieved widespread popularity following its release, sweeping top spots on local music charts while also entering the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.