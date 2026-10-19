SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan and Joshua explore the shifting boundaries between fantasy and reality in “DREAMSCAPE,” their first mini album as a unit, released Monday, with seven tracks built around dreams, personal aspirations and their evolving vocal styles.

The lead single, “12 o’clock,” blends dance-rock with modern interpretations of 1970s and 1980s disco and funk, following the two singers as they chase a dream between noon and midnight.

A music video teaser released Sunday features surreal imagery, including a train seemingly covered in snake scales and a picturesque meadow, setting the tone for the album’s dreamlike world.

In an interview provided by their agency, Pledis Entertainment, Jeonghan and Joshua discussed their creative process, musical experiments and hopes for fans.

Q. How do you feel about releasing your first mini album as a unit?

Jeonghan: I feel proud of what we have created, especially because it has been a while since I released an album, and I spent a lot of time thinking about what new things we could show CARAT; although I feel some nerves as I return to promotions, I am even more excited to meet our fans.

Joshua: I am excited to show a different side of ourselves from what we present during group activities, and preparing the album gave me new passions and dreams that motivated me.

Q. What should listeners look forward to in “12 o’clock”?

Joshua: I think the song becomes even more enjoyable when you see the performance because we have prepared choreography that highlights our visuals and chemistry, and I hope it brings everyone exciting, joyful energy.

Jeonghan: I watched the song develop from its original band sound into its final form, which made me especially attached to it; I played it for our fellow members beforehand, and they encouraged us by saying it suited us well.

Q. What did you focus on most while preparing “DREAMSCAPE”?

Jeonghan: Since SEVENTEEN has already presented many units, we wanted to find a distinctive identity for the two of us, so Joshua and I discussed concepts and genres extensively and exchanged ideas with our staff.

Joshua: We wanted to capture a color that was uniquely ours, different from other units, and I participated actively in the production; not every song we worked on made the final track list, but I am happy with the music we included.

Q. How can fans get the most out of the album?

Jeonghan: We approached the seven tracks as parts of a single story, and I hope listeners interpret what each song means in their own way and look for hidden metaphors.

Joshua: The album brings together dreams we experience while sleeping and dreams we want to achieve in real life, so there are elements where fantasy and reality intertwine; listening from the first track to the last may feel like taking a journey with us.

Q. How did you challenge yourselves vocally?

Jeonghan: I experimented with a fuller vocal tone than usual and tried different approaches across the songs because I want to keep showing growth as an artist.

Joshua: I studied my own voice during recording to create a more mature and different sound, and I think listeners will notice the changes when they hear the album.

Q. What did you appreciate about each other during the process?

Jeonghan: Joshua is impressive because he keeps developing his own musical identity, and since we joined the company as trainees around the same time, we have grown into people who rely on and encourage each other.

Joshua: I felt a lot of Jeonghan’s affection while we worked on the album, and I believe the teamwork we have built over so many years comes through in the music.

Q. What would you like to say to fans who have been waiting for this release?

Jeonghan: We put a lot of effort and care into this album, and I hope CARAT enjoys our promotions and the new side of us that we have prepared.

Joshua: We worked hard to show something new, and I am curious to hear what fans think; thank you for always supporting us, and please keep watching as we prepare for upcoming performances.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.