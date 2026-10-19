NMIXX explores unusual muses, makes wishes with 'Strange Muse'

K-pop powerhouse NMIXX is back on Monday with "Strange Muse," the group's sixth mini album that pushes the boundary-pushing sextet into bold new creative territory. Anchored by a genre-defying lead single, the release marks a career milestone for the group as the members step into songwriting and composition roles for the first time.

Alongside group tracks like "Birthday Wish," "Kerosene" and "RudE TaLK," the six-song collection breaks NMIXX into distinct sub-units for the very first time. The duo pairings highlight each member's unique dynamic — featuring Lily and Haewon on "Sing to the Moon," Sullyoon and Bae on "Hot ’n Unbothered," and Ji-woo with Kyujin on "WHIP."

The lead single, "Birthday Wish," pairs future house with moombahton — a genre combining slowed-down house synths with reggaeton’s signature rhythmic bounce. Blending these with Afro-house influences, the song moves from energetic dance drops to a quiet piano and vocal passage before culminating in a narrated bridge.

In an interview provided by JYP Entertainment, the members discussed the album’s concept, their creative growth and their hopes for fans.

Q. What story does “Strange Muse” tell?

NMIXX: The album is about people becoming muses for one another in MIXXTOPIA, a place where different people can express their individuality and inspire each other, even when others do not understand what makes them special.

Q. What stood out when you first heard “Birthday Wish”?

Lily: The song felt hopeful yet unusual, and I especially liked its chorus and narration, which felt moving; the high notes required careful vocal work, and I also spent considerable time practicing because it was my first time rapping on a title track.

Hae-won: I hope listeners become immersed in the song through its opening narration and feel the precious, overwhelming emotions of two people finally meeting.

Q. What was it like working on your first unit songs?

Bae: I participated in writing “RudE TaLK” and “Hot ’n Unbothered,” working closely with Sullyoon to exchange ideas and develop the lyrics together, even when we were apart.

Kyu-jin: I had always wanted to try songwriting and composing, so participating in both for this album made me happy; the process was challenging, but I hope to keep improving.

Q. Did the success of “Blue Valentine” and “Heavy Serenade” create pressure?

Lily: There was some pressure to meet expectations, but excitement about sharing new music outweighed it.

Ji-woo: Knowing that NSWER has been waiting for us motivates us to work harder, and we approached this album by doing our best as we always have.

Q. What did winning your first grand prize at a recent music awards ceremony mean to you?

Sullyoon: The award gives us motivation to trust ourselves more and keep moving forward, and we want to repay the love we have received with better music and performances.

Bae: We see the award not as proof that we have arrived somewhere, but as encouragement that we can go even farther.

Q. What is NMIXX’s “long wish” for the future?

NMIXX: We wish for happiness and good health for ourselves, our families and especially NSWER, because their happiness makes us happy; we also hope to become artists our fans will always be proud of.

Q. What are your goals for this comeback?

NMIXX: We want to promote in good health and happiness and hope “Birthday Wish” reaches more listeners; we are grateful to NSWER for always standing by us and will keep growing into artists you can be proud of.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.