K-pop girl group Katseye performed its hit songs at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time), its agency Hybe X Geffen Records said.

The group sang two tracks, "Pinky Up" and "Animal," after making its entrance from the audience seating area, not the stage.

During the set, the group showcased its vocal abilities while executing powerful choreography.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is a globally renowned event that features supermodel runways alongside performances by prominent artists. The performer lineup for this year's event also included Tate McRae, Megan Thee Stallion and Megan Moroney.