Chaeryeong of K-pop girl group ITZY will make her solo debut on Nov. 9 with a mini album, titled “Lovesick,” with the lead track of the same name, her agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.

The agency released a trailer, track list and promotion schedule for the album on its official social media channels.

Chaeryeong is the third ITZY member to put out solo music. Yeji debuted as a soloist with the EP “Air” in March 2025, while Yuna released “Ice Cream” in March this year.

Chaeryeong debuted with ITZY in 2019. The group is known for hits such as “Dalla Dalla” and “Wannabe.”

JYP described her as a performer with stable live vocals, light, feathery dance moves and a lively presence on TV variety shows. The agency said she will show a new side of herself as a solo artist.

The trailer, structured like a storybook, portrays Chaeryeong as someone indifferent to nearly everything around her. A narrator says she stayed the same “in front of a birthday cake, when her phone caught fire, when she won the lottery, when the upstairs neighbors were noisy and even when the floor was covered in foam.” Then, unexpectedly, she falls in love with an unidentified “it.”

The four-track album includes the title track along with “Moonlit Club,” “Scent” and “Favorite Reason.” Chaeryeong co-wrote the lyrics for “Favorite Reason,” the fourth track.

Before the release, JYP plans to roll out concept photos, music video stills, a music video teaser and an album preview. The album comes out at 6 p.m. on release day. An hour before the release, Chaeryeong will host a countdown livestream.

ITZY’s fans are known as MIDZY. The agency said they have long waited for her solo work, and it expects the album to fill autumn playlists.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.