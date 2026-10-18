KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' reaches 1 bil. streams on Spotify

"Gabriela" by KATSEYE, the global girl group formed by HYBE and Geffen Records, has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, becoming the group's first song to enter the platform's Billions Club.

According to Spotify, the track reached the milestone Friday, about 16 months after its release on June 20, 2025.

Released ahead of the group's second EP, "BEAUTIFUL CHAOS," "Gabriela" blends sleek pop production with Latin-tinged acoustic guitar. Its music video draws on Latin American telenovelas and features a surprise appearance by actress Jessica Alba. It had amassed more than 97.3 million views on YouTube as of Sunday.

The song has also enjoyed a sustained run on major charts. It peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Jan. 17, marking the group's highest position at the time, and spent 28 weeks on the chart. It also reached No. 9 during a 26-week run on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.

On Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart, "Gabriela" peaked at No. 10 and has logged 64 weeks. It also reached No. 38 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart.

KATSEYE has continued that momentum with its latest EP, "WILD." Released Aug. 14, the EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 dated Aug. 29. Three tracks — "PINKY UP," "Animal" and "Hootie Frutti" — entered the Hot 100 and have each surpassed 100 million Spotify streams. "Animal" reached the streaming milestone in 32 days, a record for the group.

After completing the European leg of "THE WILDWORLD TOUR" in September, KATSEYE kicked off its North American run in Miami on Oct. 13. The group is scheduled to perform at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, local time, and join the 2026 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on Dec. 1.