Rookie K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts is continuing its upward trajectory, offering fans an intimate look into their musical journey through a newly released live performance series and video podcast.

The eight-member act — comprising Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian and Ye-on — recently took the stage for their exclusive Spotify CLOSER event, becoming the first musical act featured in the platform's new series designed to spotlight promising Korean artists.

During the intimate showcase, the group treated their fandom, known as S2U, to a mix of unreleased live stages and candid conversations, creating a personal space that bridged the distance between the artists and their audience.

Official performance videos of the group's first-ever live renditions of "ICONIC HEART (Korean Version)," "Baby Steps" and a special acoustic arrangement of "Butterflies" were released online alongside a full video podcast of the evening's talk session. The podcast captures the members sharing behind-the-scenes studio anecdotes and personal stories.

"Our name represents a promise to connect with listeners through music that comes from the heart," the group said in a statement.

"Performing live with our fans right in front of us made that connection feel even more special. For anyone discovering Hearts2Hearts for the first time, we hope these performances inspire them to explore our music and get to know us better."

Since their debut in February 2025, Hearts2Hearts has demonstrated steady commercial momentum.

The group has accumulated over 530 million streams this year alone, driven largely by their breakout single "RUDE!,” which has surpassed 180 million streams. The group's monthly streaming numbers on Spotify have increased more than 20-fold, pointing to a broadening international audience as they build momentum abroad.