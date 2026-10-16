Hearts2Hearts deepens fan connection with intimate live showcase
Summary
Hearts2Hearts performed an intimate showcase for fans through Spotify CLOSER in Seoul, recently. The eight-member group became the first act in Spotify’s series spotlighting promising Korean artists. The event featured unreleased live stages, candid conversations and a video podcast, while the group’s streaming growth showed expanding international interest.
Key Facts
- The group released first-ever live performances of “ICONIC HEART (Korean Version),” “Baby Steps” and an acoustic arrangement of “Butterflies.”
- Hearts2Hearts consists of Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian and Ye-on.
- The group has accumulated more than 530 million Spotify streams in 2026, while “RUDE!” has surpassed 180 million streams.
- Hearts2Hearts’ monthly Spotify streaming numbers have increased more than 20-fold since its debut in February 2025.
Rookie K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts is continuing its upward trajectory, offering fans an intimate look into their musical journey through a newly released live performance series and video podcast.
The eight-member act — comprising Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian and Ye-on — recently took the stage for their exclusive Spotify CLOSER event, becoming the first musical act featured in the platform's new series designed to spotlight promising Korean artists.
During the intimate showcase, the group treated their fandom, known as S2U, to a mix of unreleased live stages and candid conversations, creating a personal space that bridged the distance between the artists and their audience.
Official performance videos of the group's first-ever live renditions of "ICONIC HEART (Korean Version)," "Baby Steps" and a special acoustic arrangement of "Butterflies" were released online alongside a full video podcast of the evening's talk session. The podcast captures the members sharing behind-the-scenes studio anecdotes and personal stories.
"Our name represents a promise to connect with listeners through music that comes from the heart," the group said in a statement.
"Performing live with our fans right in front of us made that connection feel even more special. For anyone discovering Hearts2Hearts for the first time, we hope these performances inspire them to explore our music and get to know us better."
Since their debut in February 2025, Hearts2Hearts has demonstrated steady commercial momentum.
The group has accumulated over 530 million streams this year alone, driven largely by their breakout single "RUDE!,” which has surpassed 180 million streams. The group's monthly streaming numbers on Spotify have increased more than 20-fold, pointing to a broadening international audience as they build momentum abroad.
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