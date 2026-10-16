BTS becomes 1st group to top 10 bil. Spotify streams in single year
Summary
BTS accumulated 10 billion Spotify streams in a single year, setting a record for groups worldwide. The group’s streams more than doubled from 4.5 billion last year, driven by its fifth studio album, ARIRANG, released in March. The album surpassed 5 billion streams and followed the members’ reunion after completing mandatory military service.
Key Facts
- ARIRANG surpassed 110 million Spotify streams on its release day on March 20.
- ARIRANG became the most-streamed album on Spotify among albums released this year.
- ARIRANG was BTS’ first full-group project in nearly four years.
- ARIRANG became the first album from a group to top the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks since Mumford & Sons’ Babel in 2012.
K-pop superband BTS has become the first group in the world to accumulate 10 billion streams on Spotify in a single year, the group's label said Friday.
While solo acts such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny have achieved the milestone, it marks the first time for a group to top 10 billion streams on Spotify, according to BigHit Music.
BTS saw Spotify streams for its songs more than double from 4.5 billion last year, driven by its fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," released in March.
The album alone has racked up more than 5 billion streams since its release, becoming the most-streamed album on Spotify among albums released this year.
"ARIRANG" has attracted major attention for being the first full-group project from the global K-pop sensation in nearly four years, released after all its members completed their mandatory military service and reunited. It surpassed 110 million streams on its release day on March 20.
It also became the first album from a group to top the Billboard 200, the main U.S. albums chart, for three consecutive weeks since Mumford & Sons' "Babel" in 2012.
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