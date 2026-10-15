The music video for “Hooligan,” a track from BTS’ fifth studio album “ARIRANG,” surpassed 100 million YouTube views at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the group’s agency, BigHit Music, a label under HYBE.

It is the third music video from the album to reach the milestone, following those for lead single “Swim” and “2.0.” The album, named after a traditional Korean folk song widely regarded as the country’s unofficial national anthem, was released March 20. The “Hooligan” video was unveiled April 8 on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

The video contrasts a moss-covered gray space with vivid red sets. The seven members, in black outerwear and sporting tooth gems, perform a hard-hitting synchronized dance with a large group of backup dancers.

“Hooligan” serves as the opening number of the group’s “ARIRANG” world tour. The alternative hip-hop track reflects on BTS’ journey of carving out its own path around the world. Its intro layers the sound of clashing blades over sweeping strings, and the song pairs a blade-based rhythm with deep 808 bass, a booming low-end sound from the Roland TR-808 drum machine.

The song debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, the main U.S. singles chart, dated April 4, and stayed there four weeks.

Meanwhile, “ARIRANG” held at No. 43 on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. albums chart, for a second straight week on the chart dated Oct. 17, released Tuesday. The album has stayed on the chart for 29 consecutive weeks since debuting at No. 1 on the chart dated April 4.

“Swim” ranked No. 27 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 8 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Debuting in 2013, BTS became the first Korean pop act nominated for a Grammy, at the 63rd Grammy Awards, and won artist of the year at the 2021 American Music Awards.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.