The Melon Music Awards (MMA) is turning up the volume for its 18th edition, bringing 26 K-pop acts to Seoul for a two-night celebration of chart-topping hits, reunions and rising stars in November.

MMA2026 will take place Nov. 14 and 15 at Gocheok Sky Dome, with KakaoBank serving as title sponsor, Melon announced Wednesday, completing a lineup that spans established groups and emerging performers.

The final 11 additions include I.O.I, aespa, IVE, Dragon Pony, KiiiKiii, CORTIS, IDID, hrtz.wav, AEN, TUIDE and HANA, joining 15 acts announced earlier.

The first night, Nov. 14, will feature 14 acts, including I.O.I, returning to the stage after a reunion that comes about nine years after the group's previous activities, alongside aespa and Japanese girl group HANA.

Other performers scheduled for the opening night include NCT DREAM, ATEEZ, YENA, RIIZE, TWS, RESCENE, Hearts2Hearts, Dragon Pony, IDID, AEN and TUIDE.

The second night, Nov. 15, will feature 12 acts, including IVE, KiiiKiii, CORTIS and hrtz.wav, alongside NCT 127, PLAVE, 82MAJOR, NCT WISH, ILLIT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, LNGSHOT and AND2BLE.

Organizers said this year's event will center on the theme “K-POP CONNECT: The New Pulse,” highlighting music's ability to bring fans around the world together.

The awards will also introduce a Global Top 10 category linked to Global-K Chart, an integrated China, Japan and Korea music index launched by Melon, Tencent Music and Line Music, expanding international fans' influence on the awards.

Fans can also enter the “Catch the Timing” promotion through Nov. 4 for a chance to win 224 invitations to MMA2026, along with prizes including laptops, vacuum cleaners and department store gift certificates.

The event is expected to fill Gocheok Sky Dome across both nights, underscoring the growing scale of K-pop's year-end award season.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.