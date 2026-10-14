Global girl group KATSEYE made headlines Wednesday with the digital release of its new single “Unloveu.”

Co-written by group member Lara, the track was previously available exclusively as a hidden bonus track on the physical limited-edition release of their third EP, "WILD."

Lyrically, “Unloveu” captures the delicate, quiet moment of finally letting go of someone after a breakup. It traces the gradual emotional shifting when a once-overwhelming connection softly fades into the distance. Musically, the track marks a captivating departure from the high-energy, dance-driven anthems that define the rest of "WILD." Instead, it leans into restrained, intimate vocals and intricately layered harmonies, anchored by a hypnotic title phrase repeated like a soulful chant throughout.

Lara crafted the song alongside acclaimed hitmaker Ross Golan — who has written for Maroon 5 and Justin Bieber — and Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Allen, best known for her chart-topping work with Sabrina Carpenter.

Accompanying the drop, a sleek black-and-white visualizer was unveiled on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. The minimalist clip features the members singing softly in a vast, open space before departing one by one, leaving behind a solitary chair as a stark visual metaphor for closure.

The single arrives amidst KATSEYE’s explosive momentum on global charts.

"WILD" originally debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week of Aug. 29. Now in its eighth consecutive week on the chart, the EP comfortably holds the No. 39 spot on the latest chart dated Oct. 17. Meanwhile, their prerelease single “Animal” continues its impressive 11-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 32, while scaling a new peak at No. 12 on Pop Airplay. The EP’s energetic lead single, “Hootie Frutti,” also surged 51 spots to No. 120 on the Billboard Global 200.

Formed through a joint venture between HYBE and Geffen Records, KATSEYE represents HYBE’s innovative "multi-home, multi-genre" strategy, adapting the proven K-pop methodology to international talents. Since their 2024 debut in the U.S., the group has rapidly carved out a global footprint. Up next, the act is set to light up the stage at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday (local time).

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.