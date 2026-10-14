Ex-Ador CEO referred to prosecution for defamation over ILLIT plagiarism remarks
Summary
Police referred former Ador chief executive Min Hee-jin to prosecutors in Seoul on Oct. 1 over remarks alleging that ILLIT plagiarized NewJeans. Belift Lab, ILLIT’s agency, filed a complaint against Min in May 2024. Police recommended charges of defamation and obstruction of business, alleging that Min spread false information about Belift Lab and HYBE. The referral follows a March 2025 court decision that said it was difficult to view ILLIT as plagiarizing NewJeans.
Key Facts
- Min made the plagiarism remarks at a press conference in April 2024, saying ILLIT copied NewJeans, a group she produced.
- Belift Lab filed its complaint against Min the following month at Seoul Yongsan Police Station.
- Police accused Min of spreading false information to slander Belift Lab and its parent company, HYBE.
- A court granted Ador an injunction in March 2025 banning NewJeans members from independent activities.
- Min was removed as Ador CEO in 2024 amid tensions with HYBE, after which NewJeans members became involved in a dispute with Ador.
Police have referred former Ador chief executive Min Hee-jin to the prosecution for allegedly defaming the agency of K-pop girl group ILLIT, sources said Wednesday.
Min is accused of defamation over her remarks during a press conference in April 2024 that ILLIT plagiarized NewJeans, a girl group produced by her. Belift Lab, ILLIT's agency, filed a complaint against Min the following month.
The Seoul Yongsan Police Station sent the case to the prosecution on Oct. 1, recommending charges of defamation and obstruction of business against Min, according to the sources.
It accused Min of spreading false information to slander Belift Lab and its parent company, HYBE.
The move comes after a court said it was difficult to view ILLIT as plagiarizing NewJeans in March 2025 when it granted an injunction sought by Ador to ban its members' independent activities.
NewJeans' members had previously been embroiled in a dispute with Ador, after Min was removed from her post in 2024 amid tensions with the label's parent company, HYBE.
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