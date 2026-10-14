"Dracula," a collaboration single between Australian act Tame Impala and BLACKPINK's Jennie, has rebounded to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart.

The track climbed six spots from the previous week, extending its run in the top 10 to 20 consecutive weeks, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time).

Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing up the rankings. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, K-pop girl group Katseye's "Animal" ranked No. 32, down two spots from the previous week.

On the Billboard 200, the main albums chart, boy group Stray Kids' "This & That" ranked No. 29. The original soundtrack for the Netflix hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" and Katseye's "Wild" placed No. 37 and No. 39, respectively.

K-pop supergroup BTS' fifth full-length album, "ARIRANG," ranked 43th, staying on the chart for a 29th consecutive week.

Boy group Enhypen's "The Sin: Bliss" jumped 39 spots to No. 122 while "Animal," the latest EP from CJ ENM's Japan-based boy group JO1, debuted on the chart at No. 139. BOYNEXTDOOR's "Home" reentered the chart at No. 177.