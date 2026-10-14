'Dracula' featuring Jennie rebounds to No. 6 on Hot 100
Summary
“Dracula,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Jennie, climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 Tuesday, extending its top-10 run to 20 consecutive weeks. The song rose six spots from the previous week and has peaked at No. 5. Its renewed momentum followed a February remix featuring Jennie that went viral on short-form video platforms.
Key Facts
- “Dracula” was originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year.
- Katseye’s “Animal” ranked No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100, down two spots from the previous week.
- Stray Kids’ “This & That” ranked No. 29 on the Billboard 200.
- BTS’ “ARIRANG” ranked No. 43 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for a 29th consecutive week.
- Enhypen’s “The Sin: Bliss” rose 39 spots to No. 122, while JO1’s “Animal” debuted at No. 139 and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Home” reentered at No. 177.
"Dracula," a collaboration single between Australian act Tame Impala and BLACKPINK's Jennie, has rebounded to No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart.
The track climbed six spots from the previous week, extending its run in the top 10 to 20 consecutive weeks, according to the latest chart released Tuesday (U.S. time).
Originally released as a solo track by Tame Impala in October last year, "Dracula" gained renewed traction after a remix featuring Jennie was released in February, going viral on short-form video platforms and climbing up the rankings. The song peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100.
Elsewhere on the Hot 100, K-pop girl group Katseye's "Animal" ranked No. 32, down two spots from the previous week.
On the Billboard 200, the main albums chart, boy group Stray Kids' "This & That" ranked No. 29. The original soundtrack for the Netflix hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" and Katseye's "Wild" placed No. 37 and No. 39, respectively.
K-pop supergroup BTS' fifth full-length album, "ARIRANG," ranked 43th, staying on the chart for a 29th consecutive week.
Boy group Enhypen's "The Sin: Bliss" jumped 39 spots to No. 122 while "Animal," the latest EP from CJ ENM's Japan-based boy group JO1, debuted on the chart at No. 139. BOYNEXTDOOR's "Home" reentered the chart at No. 177.
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