BTS' 'ARIRANG' hits 5 bil. Spotify streams, topping 2026 releases
Summary
BTS' fifth studio album, ARIRANG, surpassed 5 billion Spotify streams on Wednesday, leading 2026 album releases. It exceeded Olivia Rodrigo's album by 2 billion streams and outpaced recent albums by Bruno Mars and Harry Styles. The album's 14 tracks each passed 200 million streams, following its March 20 release after BTS reunited as a full group.
Key Facts
- The lead track Swim was approaching 1 billion Spotify streams, while the album's track No. 29 also surpassed 200 million streams.
- ARIRANG surpassed 110 million Spotify streams on its March 20 release day.
- No. 29 features only the tolling of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok from the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla.
- ARIRANG became the first group album to top the Billboard 200 for three consecutive weeks since Mumford & Sons' Babel in 2012.
K-pop supergroup BTS' fifth studio album, "ARIRANG," has surpassed 5 billion streams on Spotify, the group's label, BigHit Music, said Wednesday.
This marks the most streams among albums released this year, registering 2 billion more than the runner-up, Olivia Rodrigo's third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love."
The streaming figures for "ARIRANG" outpaced the latest albums from global pop stars Bruno Mars and Harry Styles, which collected about 1 billion and 2 billion streams, respectively.
"Swim," the lead track off "ARIRANG," is approaching 1 billion streams, while all 14 tracks on the album have surpassed 200 million streams. Notably, "No. 29," which features only the mysterious tolling of the Sacred Bell of King Seongdeok of the ancient Korean kingdom of Silla (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), has also reached 200 million streams.
"ARIRANG" has attracted major attention for being the first full-group project from the global K-pop sensation in nearly four years, released after all its members completed their mandatory military service and reunited. It surpassed 110 million streams on its release day on March 20.
It also became the first album from a group to top the Billboard 200, the main U.S. albums chart, for three consecutive weeks since Mumford & Sons' "Babel" in 2012.
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