BABYMONSTER to return with slow-tempo single 'DESERVE'

K-pop powerhouse BABYMONSTER is back to capture hearts once again.

The sensational girl group is set to drop a brand-new digital single, “DESERVE,” on Oct. 23, making a swift comeback just four months after their last release, agency YG Entertainment officially said Wednesday.

“DESERVE” marks the group’s fifth heavily promoted track of an exceptionally busy and successful year. BABYMONSTER has dominated the airwaves throughout 2026, starting with its third EP, "CHOOM" — the Korean word for dance — alongside popular releases like “SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA” (released June 8), “I LIKE IT” and “MOON.”

To kick off the countdown, YG unveiled an intriguing teaser poster across its official social media channels. Drenched in a moody black-and-white aesthetic, the image features the title “DESERVE” rendered in soft, blurred typography against a textured background resembling torn paper. This distinctly vintage, raw visual direction offers a dramatic contrast to the dreamy, ethereal tone of their earlier teasers, instantly sparking fan speculation about the new concept.

Adding to the hype, YG Entertainment’s chief producer Yang Hyun-suk took to the agency’s official FROM YG blog to give fans an exclusive inside look at the upcoming track.

“While it is a slow-tempo song, it carries an even more intense energy than any track we have released so far,” he said, teasing a powerful sonic shift for the group.

He highlighted how the song seamlessly weaves the members' delicate vocal textures with raw, explosive vocal prowess, culminating in an overwhelming emotional peak. As an added bonus for fans, he also confirmed that BABYMONSTER’s next full-length album is already in the works, targeted for an early release next year.

The timing of this release couldn’t be more dynamic.

“DESERVE” arrives right in the middle of the group’s massive global trek, the 2026-27 BABYMONSTER WORLD TOUR [CHOOM], allowing fans around the world to experience their evolving sound in real time.

Since debuting in 2024 under YG Entertainment — the powerhouse agency behind legendary global icons BLACKPINK and BIGBANG — BABYMONSTER has rapidly solidified its position as one of the most formidable forces in modern K-pop.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.