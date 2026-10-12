K-rock band Xdinary Heroes is making a bold return to the global music scene with the release of its ninth mini album "IMPULSE" on Monday.

The five-member group — Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han and Jooyeon — has established a unique footprint in modern rock with their explosive instrumentals and self-produced tracks. The band has also performed on prominent stages — from Lollapalooza Chicago to opening for British rock icons Muse in Korea.

Xdinary Heroes is releasing its newest mini album alongside the lead single, "Obsessed with Youth." Centered on raw instincts, longing and the chaotic beauty of youth, the seven-track project reflects the band's growth both visually and musically.

Below, the members share the inspiration behind the album, their songwriting process and memories from their biggest performance milestones.

Q: With your new mini album "IMPULSE," you explore instinctual emotions. What message did you want to share most, and how have your music and visuals evolved since your last release, "DEAD AND"?

Xdinary Heroes: We wanted to use "desire" as a keyword to express a wide spectrum of human emotions through our music. Our message is about accepting whatever emotions come your way — whether positive or negative — and staying true to your heart. Visually, we put a lot of thought into showing a deeper, more mature side of ourselves this time. You will definitely notice a sleeker and more refined transformation in both our style and our sound.

Q: The lead track, "Obsessed with Youth," deals with contrast — the thrill versus the instability of youth. Which emotions resonated with you most while working on it?

Xdinary Heroes: The overwhelming sense of hope combined with underlying anxiety resonated with us the most. We also felt a burning desire to grow even further. This song captures the feeling of pouring everything you have into the present moment just to reach the future you dream of. Because it holds such complex emotions, we hope listeners can truly relate to it.

Q: How did you express those conflicting feelings of passion and uncertainty in your performance and sound?

Xdinary Heroes: Because we are currently navigating youth ourselves, we naturally immersed ourselves in those contrasting feelings. Compared to our previous work, this lead track has a brighter, more refreshing mood, so we focused on letting the natural energy of our vocals and instruments shine. Rather than aiming for polished perfection, we felt showing raw, honest emotion — even if it feels a bit unrefined — was the best approach. We plan to bring that unfiltered energy to the stage.

Q: All of you contributed to the credits for several tracks on "IMPULSE." Are there any particular lyrics or parts that stand out to you?

Jungsu: When we were working on "You Right There" and landed on the phrase "you right there," I knew right away that we had hit the mark. It felt like we finally captured the core theme of the song.

Gaon: I love the line "I wanna hear your voice, calling my name" in "You Right There." I also added the phrase "If I could" as a lyrics twist to give listeners an emotional lingering effect.

O.de: In the title track "Obsessed with Youth," my favorite line is "Every season that passed, every youth that was wasted, Keep me alive, yeah / So I wanna be obsessed with youth." It captures the essence of young emotions so well. Also, "Breathe in, Breathe out" originally started as a grand, heavy track, but reinterpreting it with an acoustic arrangement gave it a delicate, charming color.

Q. Which side tracks are you most excited for fans to hear?

Jungsu: "Give Up The Ghost." It blends a refined, grand atmosphere with our intense energy, and I cannot wait for fans to experience that synergy.

Gaon: "u and me in arguments," which is a heavy rock track featuring an explosive band sound. It is one of my personal favorites, so I am very curious about how fans will react.

O.de: "You Right There." It has a relentless, fast-paced progression that grabs your attention right away.

Jun Han: "u and me in arguments." The minor scale paired with rough distortion gives it a super heavy texture. Anyone who loves gritty, powerful rock will enjoy it.

Jooyeon: "Give Up The Ghost." From the moment we made it, it felt like a track meant for the stage. I cannot wait to perform it live and share that high-energy moment with our fans.

Q: As a prominent K-pop band, you have performed at major festivals, opened for Muse in Korea, and played Lollapalooza Chicago. Which stage remains the most memorable?

Xdinary Heroes: Every single stage holds a special place in our hearts. But Lollapalooza Chicago was especially meaningful because it was our first massive overseas festival and a dream stage we had looked up to for a long time. The emotions and excitement from that day are still vivid. In fact, we still wear our Lollapalooza t-shirts all the time!

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.