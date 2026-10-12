T.O.P, formerly of K-pop group BIGBANG, has found himself facing unusually public criticism from some of his most devoted supporters, with a fan site that backed him for 20 years shutting down and his agency ultimately issuing an apology.

The controversy unfolded shortly after T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, was confirmed to be dating Nana, a former member of girl group After School who is now an actress.

While speculation initially linked the backlash to his relationship, the longtime fan site CHOIDOT said the real issue went much deeper, pointing to years of insufficient communication, limited activities and what it described as an assumption that fans would continue supporting the singer regardless.

Saturday, T.O.P's agency, TOPSPOT PICTURES, apologized through its official social media account.

"We are taking seriously the opinions that fans have recently shared with us," the agency said. "We deeply apologize that fans who have waited for him have not received sufficient updates about his activities or enough communication, and for the disappointment and frustration this has caused."

"We will listen more closely to the opinions you share with us and actively reflect them in the artist's activities and overall management going forward," it said.

The apology came a day after CHOIDOT announced that it was ending operations after two decades. The fan site had supported Choi since Aug. 24, 2006, shortly after BIGBANG's debut, and remained active until Friday.

In its farewell message, CHOIDOT criticized both T.O.P and his agency, saying fans had been expected to take on responsibilities that should not have depended on the voluntary efforts of an individual fan site.

"Despite calling it an 'album for the fans,' there were not enough performances or communication, which were what fans wanted and waited for the most," the fan site said. "Not only album publicity and promotion, but even practical work involving communication with fans and fan support has relied on the voluntary efforts of an individual fan site."

The dispute intensified following the cancellation of an exhibition organized by fans and inspired by T.O.P's first full-length solo album, "ANOTHER DIMENSION."

The exhibition had been scheduled to run from Oct. 31 through Nov. 1 and was planned for an audience of 300. But registrations initially reached only about 25 percent of the expected figure. After additional cancellations, the number of participants dropped to around 50, leading organizers to call off the event.

According to CHOIDOT, the cancellation of the exhibition was an unavoidable decision due to low participation and operating costs that became difficult to bear.

The cancellation attracted particular attention because it came around the time T.O.P's relationship with Nana became public on Oct. 2. The news prompted speculation that fans angry over his dating life had withdrawn from the exhibition.

CHOIDOT, however, rejected the idea that the event was canceled simply because fans were upset about his relationship, saying that portrayal distorted the reasons behind its decision.

The fan site also criticized the agency's response to the cancellation, saying it appeared to focus more heavily on CHOIDOT's decision to disclose reservation figures in its notice than on the problems fans were raising.

"We felt that the agency's response placed more weight on the fact that reservation figures had been disclosed in the notice than on the essence of the problem," CHOIDOT said. "Fans' love and support should not be something that can be used when needed and ignored when inconvenient."

CHOIDOT's strongest criticism centered on what it described as a growing disconnect between T.O.P and the fans who had continued to support him.

"We spent many days feeling that his path, his activities and their direction were ultimately only for himself, while fans were being pushed out of the picture," the fan site said. "Even so, we wanted to continue supporting him."

But the site said that support could not substitute for effort from the artist himself.

"If there is a picture he wants to paint, we believe he should have worked harder than anyone else to make it happen," CHOIDOT said. "We hope he will now let go of the arrogance of assuming that fans will naturally move according to what he wants simply because they are fans."

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.