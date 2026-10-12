Boy group NCT WISH will drop its fourth mini-album, "I SPY," at 6 p.m. Monday, followed by its debut performance at Seoul’s iconic Gocheok Sky Dome in January, according to its management agency SM Entertainment.

The six-track album will be available on streaming platforms, with physical copies on sale the same day.

Along with the title track of the same name, it includes “We Own This Street,” “UPGRADE,” “Super Major,” “Hubble Time” and “Like A Dream.”

The agency described “I SPY” as a hybrid dance-pop song about the moment of falling for someone, when every sense turns toward that person. The lyrics convey excitement, curiosity and a wish to invite the other person into one’s own world, it said.

Ahead of the release, the group held a fan event titled “I SPY YOU” on Saturday and Sunday at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul. The three shows drew a combined 11,400 people, the agency said.

The venue was set up as a physical version of “WISH LAND,” a fictional digital world used in the album’s promotion, with six rooms — one for each member — and a heart-shaped stage. In one segment, fans gave the members dating advice in real time.

The group performed “I SPY” for the first time at the event, along with “We Own This Street” and “UPGRADE.”

It announced a second concert tour for 2027, “INTO THE WISH : Face Our WISH,” including shows Jan. 15 and 16 at Gocheok Sky Dome, a domed baseball stadium in southwestern Seoul that is among Korea’s largest indoor concert venues.

NCT WISH, a six-member unit of the boy group NCT with Korean and Japanese members, debuted in 2024. It held encore concerts of its first tour in April at KSPO Dome, an arena in Seoul’s Olympic Park.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.