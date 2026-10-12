ATEEZ announces 2027 world tour, sets January kickoff in Incheon

K-pop group ATEEZ will return to the global stage in 2027 with a world tour spanning Asia, Europe and the Americas, extending its momentum ahead of a new album scheduled for release next month.

KQ Entertainment announced the tour, titled “2027 ATEEZ WORLD TOUR ‘ZERO TO ALL,’” on its official social media accounts on Saturday, unveiling a poster outlining the initial schedule.

The tour will open with three concerts in Incheon from Jan. 22-24, before moving to Tokyo on Feb. 2 and 3 and Kobe on Feb. 13 and 14.

ATEEZ will then travel to Europe in April, North America from July to August and South America in September, with additional dates and cities expected to be announced.

The tour’s name reverses “All to Zero,” a phrase from the group’s debut album, “TREASURE EP.1: All to Zero,” released after ATEEZ debuted in 2018.

The title reflects the group’s journey of continued challenges and growth since its debut, while raising expectations for new music and performances on the upcoming tour.

ATEEZ demonstrated strong ticket demand during its previous “IN YOUR FANTASY” world tour, with both Incheon shows selling out as soon as tickets went on sale, according to the agency.

All scheduled shows in Kobe also sold out, prompting additional tickets to be released, while strong demand led to extra performances in Los Angeles and Orlando in the United States, as well as Melbourne and Sydney in Australia.

ATEEZ is also preparing to release its 15th EP, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6,” on Nov. 13, marking its comeback about five months after its previous release.

Its 14th EP, “GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5,” released in June, earned ATEEZ its third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billboard’s main albums chart, while lead track “BAD” fueled a viral dance challenge and renewed attention in Korea.

The new album is scheduled to arrive at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, ahead of the group’s first “ZERO TO ALL” concerts in Incheon in January.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.