K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM topped Japan's Oricon daily chart immediately upon the release of its new single, demonstrating its strong popularity in both Korea and Japan.

According to the band’s agency, Source Music, on Sunday, the five-member group’s second Korean single, “Made My Night,” grabbed the top spot on the Daily Single Ranking as of Friday, the day of its Japanese release.

This marks the group’s second consecutive Korean single to tope the Oricon chart, following its previous single "SPAGHETTI,” which was released in 2025.

"Made My Night" is a pop dance track that captures the excitement of spending a night with a special person. The single album features two tracks — the title song of the same name and the B-side track "AEIOU."

The single has enjoyed huge commercial success here as well. According to Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker, the album sold around 200,000 copies on its first day of release, topping the daily album chart on Sept. 11.

The title track has also gained significant traction globally. The song landed at No. 14 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart on Sept. 26 and has remained on Spotify Korea's Weekly Top Songs chart for four consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, the group recently completed its North American tour, wrapping up its U.S. concerts on Thursday (local time) in Newark, New Jersey. The group set a remarkable record by selling out tickets in eight out of nine cities on the tour, including Los Angeles, San Jose, Phoenix, Fort Worth, Orlando, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Newark.

Following its successful U.S., they will kick off the European tour in London on Friday.