BTS’s first performances in Peru drew more than 150,000 fans to Lima and are projected to generate about 25.1 billion won ($19 million) in tourism-related economic benefits for the country, according to a forecast by Peru’s tourism ministry.

The group’s agency, BigHit Music, said Sunday that roughly 151,500 fans attended the three shows at Estadio San Marcos on Oct. 7, 9 and 10 — part of the group’s ongoing “Arirang” world tour. The attendance figure far exceeded the ministry’s pre-concert projection of 50,000 visitors to the capital.

The Lima concerts marked BTS’ first performances in Peru since the group’s debut in 2013. The members acknowledged the wait from the stage.

“We wonder why it took us so long to come to Peru,” they said to the fans during one of the shows.

Member V commemorated Hangeul Day, a statutory holiday in Korea celebrating creation of the Korean alphabet, by wearing a specially designed T-shirt bearing handwritten messages during the concerts. The front displayed the name of the host city and his real name, Kim Tae-hyung, in Korean. On the back was another message in Korean: “Today, Oct. 9, 2026, marks the 100th anniversary of Hangeul Day.”

The gesture was consistent with V’s approach throughout the South American leg of the tour. In Spanish-speaking countries, he learned local expressions and used them onstage, drawing enthusiastic responses from fans.

BTS next performs in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 14, 16 and 17, before continuing to Buenos Aires on Oct. 24 and Sao Paulo on Oct. 30.