SEVENTEEN's Hoshi drops love song 'Boyfriend' during military service

Hoshi of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN is dropping a new digital single, "Boyfriend," at 6 p.m. on Saturday, the latest in a string of solo releases since his military enlistment last year.

"Boyfriend," according to the singer's label Pledis Entertainment, is an R&B-based pop track about carefully approaching a loved one. Hoshi co-wrote the lyrics, and the song is built on breezy shuffle rhythms and synthesizer sounds.

Hoshi enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier on Sept. 16 last year, becoming the fourth SEVENTEEN member to begin mandatory military service. He is scheduled to be discharged on March 15, 2027.

On the day he enlisted, he released "Take a Shot," a hip-hop track for which he co-wrote the lyrics. Pledis has since continued to put out his music during his service, releasing "Fallen Superstar" in November and "Baby, Honey" in March this year. "Snapback," which Hoshi co-wrote and co-composed, followed in June.

Other SEVENTEEN members are also pursuing individual projects as the group works through its members’ military service schedules.

Jun released his first Chinese-language EP, "9," on Sept. 28, his first solo release in about three years. The album draws on a Chinese folk tale about a cat that gains nine tails, and Jun took part in writing the lyrics.

Jeonghan and Joshua, the group’s newest unit, will release their first EP, "Dreamscape," on Oct. 19. The seven-track album is led by the song "12 o'clock," co-written by longtime SEVENTEEN collaborator Bumzu.

Jeonghan became the first SEVENTEEN member to complete his military duty in June 2026, after serving as a social service agent.