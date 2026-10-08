At 27, pop stars are often asked to look polished, invulnerable and hyper-curated. But for Yuqi, a member of K-pop group i-dle, turning 27 is an invitation to embrace friction, vulnerability and unfiltered self-love.

Marking her solo return after a little more than a year, Yuqi is releasing her second mini album "27" on Thursday. Fully written and composed by Yuqi herself, the six-track Chinese-language project uses the sunflower as a central metaphor: a bloom that holds unspoken anxieties beneath its bright face, yet persistently turns toward the sun.

Prior to the full release, the prerelease track "I Like You" signaled strong international momentum, topping YouTube’s daily trending music video charts in Singapore and Hong Kong while entering charts in over half a dozen countries, including Canada and Australia.

Ahead of the release, Yuqi sat down for a Q&A to discuss her personal evolution, musical experimentation and what it means to be unapologetically yourself.

Q: It has been a year and a month since your last solo outing. How does it feel to be back?

A: I’ve been steadily working on this album for a long time, and I truly hope it feels like a gift to my fans. Because I wanted to capture my story at age 27, I prepared it as a Chinese-language album, which makes the meaning behind it even more special to me.

Q: The new album centers heavily on your current age. What core message were you hoping to convey through this chapter of your life?

A: The main message I wanted to send was simple: No matter what version of myself I am, I will love who I am.

Q: Could you introduce the title track, "Stay"? Why did you choose it as the lead single, and what should listeners pay close attention to?

A: "Stay" is the story of my youth at 27, pure and simple. I chose it as the title track to convey the idea of running forward while facing the light like a sunflower, believing that tomorrow will be better. I hope listeners pay close attention to the meaning behind the lyrics as they weave between Chinese and English.

Q: Following your previous single "Motivation," you wrote and composed every track on this album. What was your main focus while experimenting across these different genres?

A: I tried genres I had never shown before. Even if it felt a bit raw or unpolished at times, I worked hard to pour my honest 27-year-old self into the lyrics. I really hope everyone takes a moment to read through the lyrics for all six tracks.

Q: The music video for "I Like You" was prereleased and generated significant chart traction worldwide. Why did you decide to share that track first?

A: I felt it was the song that connected most seamlessly with the overall theme of the album. It’s also a track I personally adore, so I really wanted Neverland [the fandom] to hear it first.

Q: Do you have a final word for the fans who have been waiting for your solo return?

A: This album holds my honest story at age 27, so please give it a lot of love! Thank you, as always!

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.