HYBE — the Korean entertainment giant behind global icons like BTS and SEVENTEEN — is bringing its flagship music showcase, Weverse Con Festival, to New Delhi on March 27 and 28 for its very first overseas edition.

HYBE said Thursday that Weverse Con Festival India will be held with HYBE India, bringing together leading K-pop artists and artists from India’s music scene for a two-day event.

The festival will mark the first time Weverse Con Festival has been held outside Korea since its launch in 2023.

Weverse Con Festival has brought together artists across generations and genres, expanding its lineup from 20 acts in its first year to 30 acts this year.

HYBE said the India edition will feature top K-pop artists alongside leading Indian musicians, with the lineup scheduled to be announced in October.

The festival will also feature fan participation events and programs offering attendees opportunities to experience K-pop culture beyond live performances.

HYBE said Weverse Con Festival India is designed to connect K-pop and Indian music while bringing together fan communities from both cultures.

The event represents the first overseas expansion of Weverse Con Festival, which HYBE has developed into one of its major global music festival brands.

HYBE India, established last year, has held auditions and fan events across 23 cities in India and abroad as it has built connections with local fans.

A HYBE official said Weverse Con Festival India will put the company’s “multi-home, multi-genre” strategy into practice by creating opportunities for local culture and K-pop culture to come together.

"By leveraging the global expertise accumulated over many years, we will deliver diverse fan experiences and high-quality performances, expanding and enriching HYBE's global entertainment ecosystem through this festival," the official said.

HYBE said additional information, including ticketing details, will be announced through official channels including HYBE India’s Instagram account and Weverse Zone.

The annual Weverse Con Festival in Korea will continue separately from Weverse Con Festival India.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.