K-pop boy group ATEEZ will release its 15th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 6," next month, its label, KQ Entertainment, announced Thursday.

The upcoming album, set for release Nov. 13, marks the act's first release in five months, following its 14th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 5," which dropped in June.

The previous EP became the eight-piece group's third album to debut atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Its lead track, "Bad," also continued a long run on major song charts, topping a local K-pop charting TV program for two consecutive weeks in September, about three months after its release.