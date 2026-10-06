Emerging K-pop powerhouse KickFlip is shedding its "rookie" label to step onto the global stage.

Returning from a six-month hiatus, all seven members took a hands-on approach to their new mini-album, "KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1." Anchored by a feature from American singer-songwriter iann dior on the title track, "Kick Off The Wall," alongside co-lead "Incomplete," the release delivers a story of confronting uncertainty and forging your own path.

Packed with energetic performances, personal songwriting and a bold crossover sound, KickFlip is betting on its most ambitious project yet to prove its reach extends far beyond Korea. To dig deeper into how this new direction came together, the band sat down to discuss the creative journey behind the music.

Q. You are returning about six months after “My First Kick,” so how do you feel about this comeback?

KickFlip: We’re excited to show many new sides of ourselves, starting with our first double title tracks, and we’re looking forward to sharing the album with everyone.

Q. What story did you want to tell through “KICK OFF THE WALL Pt. 1”?

KickFlip: We wanted to break through the frameworks and standards we had set for ourselves and face our questions directly rather than follow predetermined answers.

Q. Was there a song where you especially wanted to capture your own story and emotions?

Gye-hun: In “0 (Young),” there is a line about becoming infinite when you and I stand beside zero, and we wanted to express our belief that we can accomplish anything when we come together as a team.

Min-je: We spent a lot of time discussing how each member would understand and express the album’s message, and it was meaningful to hear one another’s opinions and shape the songs together.

Dong-hyeon: I wanted “Rockin’” to carry a positive message about getting back up even when you stumble, and I hope it can become an encouragement to listeners.

Q. What new sides of your members did you discover while preparing the album?

Gye-hun: Kye-ju’s vocals have improved so much, and he did an excellent job bringing his part in “Incomplete” to life.

Dong-hwa: Ju-wang’s voice really stood out in “Drop In,” and I remember thinking that this kind of music suited him very well.

Ju-wang: I was impressed again by Gye-hun’s songwriting and composing skills, while Min-je looked more natural and confident during the music video shoot.

Min-je: Dong-hyeon has grown in the way he expresses his parts and brings energy to the stage, and I admire how confidently he shares his ideas even though he is the youngest member.

Kye-ju: Dong-hyeon’s voice sounded even sweeter this time, and I was impressed by how deeply Dong-hwa immersed himself in the filming.

Dong-hyeon: Min-je looked even better than before, and all the older members surprised me with their strong expressions during the music video shoot.

Q. What are the key points listeners should look for in “Incomplete” and “Kick Off The Wall (Feat. iann dior)”?

KickFlip: “Incomplete” represents the process of searching for an answer, while “Kick Off The Wall” is about confronting that answer, and we hope listeners enjoy how the two songs connect like one story.

Q. What did you learn from working with American singer-songwriter iann dior?

KickFlip: It was exciting and meaningful to add iann dior’s musical color to our song, and working with him taught us to enjoy the creative process and showed us that our music can be expressed in different ways.

Q. What are your goals for this comeback?

KickFlip: We hope people will say that KickFlip can do this kind of music, too, and that we have become a more mature team, while continuing to expand the range of music and performances we can deliver.

KickFlip: We will keep moving forward without setting limits for ourselves, so please look forward to what comes next.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.