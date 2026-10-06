Crowd surfing once depended on a sea of raised hands. These days, many of those hands are holding smartphones.

That collision between an old concert ritual and modern fan culture played out at a university festival in Seoul, where Tarzzan of K-pop coed group ALLDAY PROJECT fell to the ground after leaping backward from the stage in an apparent attempt to crowd surf.

ALLDAY PROJECT performed at Konkuk University on Thursday. During the set, Tarzzan suddenly threw himself toward the audience, apparently expecting fans below to catch and carry him.

But many concertgoers had their phones raised to film the performance and were unable to support him as he came down. Tarzzan ultimately fell to the ground, creating an alarming moment for both the performer and those around him.

Security personnel helped him back onto the stage. Tarzzan then repeatedly checked on the audience rather than immediately turning attention to himself.

"Is everyone here OK? I'm sorry. Nobody got hurt, right?" he asked.

Despite the fall, he continued performing and completed the set.

The incident soon spread across social media through photos and videos taken by audience members, adding an ironic twist to the episode: The smartphones that have become nearly ubiquitous at live performances were also there to capture the moment when a crowd-surfing attempt went wrong.

Online users expressed concern for Tarzzan and relief that he appeared able to continue the show.

"That really startled me. It's such a relief that he doesn't seem to be hurt," one user said.

Another said, "He must have been so caught up in the excitement of the performance to think about jumping down like that."

Others praised his enthusiasm, saying students who attended the festival described him as performing with considerable energy and dedication, while hoping he had not been injured.

Crowd surfing has long been a familiar sight at concerts, particularly rock shows and music festivals, with performers or fans relying on people below to support and pass them overhead. The practice has always carried risks, but Tarzzan's fall highlights an additional complication at today's concerts, where fans frequently watch and record performances with phones held above their heads.

It is unclear whether smartphone use directly caused the fall. Still, footage of the incident offers a striking image of how concert behavior has changed — and raises the question of whether spontaneous crowd surfing is becoming harder to pull off safely when so many hands in the crowd are already occupied.

ALLDAY PROJECT is a five-member coed K-pop group that debuted in June 2025. The group has released songs including “FAMOUS,” “ONE MORE TIME,” “WICKED,” “LOOK AT ME” and “CRASH.”

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.