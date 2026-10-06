Girl group Hearts2Hearts released a Korean-language version of "Iconic Heart," the title track of its first Japanese single, on Monday, its agency SM Entertainment said.

"Iconic Heart (Korean Ver.)" is available on major streaming platforms, about two months after the original came out in Japan on Aug. 12.

The song is a dance track inspired by Jersey club, a fast-paced style of club music that originated in the U.S. state of New Jersey, and is built around bright synthesizers and bouncy beats.

Its lyrics convey the excitement of moving forward together through playful, youthful imagery, according to SM, one of Korea's largest K-pop agencies and home to acts such as aespa and NCT.

The agency said the Korean version offers a new take on the track while keeping the energy of the original.

The group first performed the Korean version Friday at Spotify Closer, a concert held in partnership with the music streaming service in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District. Spotify launched the series to spotlight Korean artists. Hearts2Hearts was its first featured act.

Hearts2Hearts plans to promote the single next week on Korean music shows.

The Japanese single reached No. 2 on the weekly singles and combined singles rankings of Oricon, Japan's best-known music chart compiler, the latter of which combines physical sales, downloads and streams. It also reached No. 2 on Billboard Japan's Hot 100 and Top Singles Sales charts, selling 65,176 copies in its first week.

The eight-member group debuted in February 2025 with the single "The Chase" and released its second EP, "Lemon Tang," in June. Three of its songs — "The Chase," "Style" and "Rude!" — have each surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, according to the group's agency.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.