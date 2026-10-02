BTS named 'honorary guests' of Bogota ahead of Latin America tour kickoff

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS has been designated "honorary guests" of Bogota, an official honor recognizing the group's contribution to culture and youth influence, ahead of the start of its Latin American tour, the group's label said Friday.

BigHit Music said the title was conferred by the mayor of Bogota, the capital of Colombia, on the septet for helping raise the international profile of Korean music and culture since its 2013 debut and influencing younger generations.

The honor is given to prominent visitors who have contributed to citizens' welfare or urban development in various fields, such as politics, public service, the arts, sports, science and education.

BTS is set to kick off the Latin American section of its ongoing "Arirang" world tour with two shows at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, commonly known as El Campin, in Bogota on Friday and Saturday (Colombian time).

City officials said they expect the concerts, which mark the group's first full-group performance in the country, to provide a significant economic boost. The Bogota tourism organization estimated that spending by concertgoers on food and beverages, accommodation, local transport, shopping and souvenirs would reach about 40.6 billion won ($30 million).

After Bogota, the band will continue its tour in Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.