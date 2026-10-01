KATSEYE to perform at 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

KATSEYE, a multinational girl group formed by K-pop powerhouse HYBE and U.S. record label Geffen Records, will perform at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles, the agencies said Wednesday.

The group was invited as one of the performing artists for the event, set for Oct. 18 (local time).

First held in 1995, the annual show by the U.S. lingerie brand pairs runway appearances by supermodels with live performances by global music stars. Previous performers include Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

This year, KATSEYE shares the lineup with Canadian pop star Tate McRae, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and rising country singer Megan Moroney.

U.S. music magazine Billboard highlighted the group's rapid growth when it introduced the lineup. It noted that KATSEYE's third EP, "WILD," topped the Billboard 200 albums chart in August.

It also noted that the group recently launched "THE WILDWORLD TOUR," its first arena tour.

The group's momentum is also evident on the charts. On the latest Billboard Hot 100, the magazine's main singles chart, dated Oct. 3, "Animal" ranked No. 30 and stayed on the chart for a ninth consecutive week. On the Pop Airplay chart, which measures radio play, the song rose one spot to No. 14. That is the highest position yet for any KATSEYE song.

"WILD" placed No. 33 on the Billboard 200, its sixth straight week on the chart. The group's previous EP, "BEAUTIFUL CHAOS," ranked No. 195 in its 65th week.

KATSEYE debuted in the U.S. in 2024 under HYBE's "multihome, multigenre" strategy. The initiative, driven by the company's chairman, applies the K-pop system of training and producing idol groups to markets outside Korea.

The group has since earned Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, gaining recognition for both its music and its mainstream appeal.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.