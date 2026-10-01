BTS becomes 1st pop group to surpass $500 mil. in tour ticket sales
Summary
BTS became the first pop group to surpass $500 million in cumulative tour ticket sales with its ongoing Arirang world tour, Billboard said. The tour became the seventh by any group to reach the milestone, and all six earlier acts were rock bands. In August alone, BTS held 12 concerts, drew about 800,000 fans, and generated $171.7 million in ticket sales.
Key Facts
- Billboard said BTS was the first pop group to top $500 million in cumulative ticket sales for a tour.
- The group’s Arirang world tour became the seventh group tour overall to reach that milestone.
- BTS staged 12 concerts in August and drew about 800,000 fans.
- Those August shows generated $171.7 million in ticket sales and put BTS at No. 1 on Billboard’s monthly Top Tours chart for the fifth time.
- Billboard projected that the tour could eventually generate $1 billion in cumulative revenue.
Global K-pop sensation BTS has become the first pop group in the world to surpass $500 million in cumulative ticket sales with its ongoing "Arirang" world tour, Billboard said.
The South Korean septet's tour was the seventh by any group to reach the milestone, the U.S. music industry publication said, citing its latest Boxscore figures released Wednesday (U.S. time).
"It puts them in unprecedented territory as a pop group, as the other six ensembles are all rock bands," Billboard added.
Much of this milestone was driven by recent shows. In August alone — about four months after the tour began in South Korea in April — BTS staged 12 concerts, drawing about 800,000 fans and generating $171.7 million in ticket sales, according to the figures.
This performance put the group at the top of Billboard's monthly Top Tours chart for the fifth time, placing it behind Bad Bunny with 10 No. 1 finishes, and Beyonce, Coldplay and Elton John with seven each.
The group's August revenue was also the second-highest monthly total in Billboard Boxscore history, behind Beyonce's figure from August 2023.
With around 40 concerts still scheduled, Billboard projected that the tour could ultimately generate $1 billion in cumulative revenue.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.