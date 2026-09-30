SM Entertainment said Wednesday through aespa's fan platform that Winter will not participate in the group's Dallas concert or the accompanying greeting and send-off events.

"Winter recently experienced health issues ahead of the Miami concert, but she took the stage out of her strong desire to perform alongside the other members and continue with the show," the agency said. "However, her condition did not improve sufficiently afterward, so she visited a hospital following the Miami concert for a thorough examination and was diagnosed with shingles."

"Even after the diagnosis, Winter showed a strong determination to participate in the scheduled concert as much as possible and did her best to recover until just before the show while continuing to assess whether she would be able to take the stage," it said.

However, following medical advice that sufficient recovery should be the top priority, Winter and the agency decided after discussions that she would sit out the Dallas concert and take time to rest.

The concert and related events will therefore proceed with the group's three other members — Karina, Giselle and Ningning.

The girl group is currently on its “SYNK : COMPLaeXITY” world tour, which is taking the group to 25 regions.

The announcement comes after SM Entertainment said Monday that it would take strong legal action against malicious online posts targeting Winter.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.





