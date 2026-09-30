Boy band Cravity returns on Wednesday with the release of its ninth EP, "sonorous," with several members writing lyrics and composing songs for the record.

The album will go live on major music streaming platforms at 6 p.m., according to the group's agency, Starship Entertainment.

Cravity consists of nine members — Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin — and debuted under Starship in 2020.

The seven-track EP is led by the track "LOUDER." The agency described the song as an electronic dance track with a dreamy yet dark sound, marked by a delicate melody, an unexpected shift in its structure and a catchy chorus.

The album also includes "Pulse," "Lucky Charm," "LOVE ME," "Seize The Night," "Fantasy" and "Odd One Out."

According to the agency, the album aims to bring different sounds together into a single, larger resonance, building on themes of wavering, longing and recovery that the group has explored in earlier releases. The word "sonorous" describes a deep, full sound.

Members took an active role in making the album. Wonjin, Allen, Serim, Hyeongjun and Taeyoung co-wrote the lyrics for "LOUDER," while Allen, Wonjin and Hyeongjun contributed lyrics to "Lucky Charm." Serim wrote "LOVE ME," Woobin wrote "Fantasy" and Taeyoung wrote "Odd One Out."

The agency said the tracks cover emotions ranging from nervousness and excitement to anxiety, conviction and the choice to break from routine.

Ahead of the release, the group unveiled preview photos from the "LOUDER" music video on Tuesday.

Cravity is scheduled to hold an event with its official fan club, LUVITY, at 7 p.m. Wednesday to mark the album's launch.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.