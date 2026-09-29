SHINee member Taemin has postponed the North American leg of his world tour due to issues involving U.S. visas and related administrative procedures.

A notice posted on Taemin's official social media accounts Tuesday announced the postponement of the North American dates of his 2026-27 world tour, "LiMiNaL."

According to the notice, Taemin's team decided to postpone the scheduled concerts due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. visas and related administrative procedures affecting key tour and production personnel.

"A significant number of essential staff members required for the North American shows are still awaiting their visas, and there is no clear timeline for when they will be issued," the notice said.

The team said it determined that proceeding with the tour as scheduled would pose significant operational and production risks and instead plans to hold the North American concerts on a rescheduled itinerary.

New dates and venues are currently being arranged and will be announced at a later date. Refunds for the North American concerts are available through the original point of purchase.

Taemin previously held the Seoul leg of his "LiMiNaL" world tour from Sept. 18-20 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa District, Seoul. He had been scheduled to begin a six-city North American tour at SAP Center in San Jose on Oct. 12.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.