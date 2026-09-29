BIGBANG takes over London with world tour marking 20th anniversary

BIGBANG held its first solo concert in London in nearly 14 years as part of its ongoing world tour marking the iconic K-pop act's 20th debut anniversary, the group's agency said Tuesday.

The "XX: Cosmos" concert took place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, marking BIGBANG's first solo tour in the British capital since 2012, according to YG Entertainment.

The gig opened with the group's megahit "Fantastic Baby" and included tracks such as "Haru Haru" and "Lies."

At the concert, members of BIGBANG — G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung — thanked fans for their unwavering support and noted that celebrating the group's 20th debut anniversary feels like a "miracle," YG Entertainment said.

The world tour, which began in South Korea last month, will continue across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia through February next year.



