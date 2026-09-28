K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will drop its ninth EP, "Perfect Storm," in November, the group's agency said Monday.

The album, set for release Nov. 16, will feature six tracks, with further details to be released later, BigHit Music said in a release.

The five-member act's last Korean-language release was its eighth EP, "7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns," released in April.

TXT will begin its fifth world tour, "Steal the Wind," with three concerts at Seoul's KSPO Dome from Nov. 13 to 15.