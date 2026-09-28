K-pop girl group Ive will release a new EP titled "Looks Can Kill" on Oct. 26, the group's agency Starship Entertainment said Monday.

It will be the group's first music since its second full-length album, "Revive+," was released in February.

Ahead of the EP's release, Ive will drop a pre-release single on Oct. 19, Starship said in a release.

The group recently wrapped up its second world tour, "Show What I Am," which kicked off in Seoul and visited major cities across Asia, Oceania and North America.