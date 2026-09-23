BTS bridges centuries of Korean art with new 'ARIRANG' merchandise line

K-pop juggernaut BTS is seamlessly blending heritage with modern pop culture in its latest merchandise collection, weaving traditional Joseon Dynasty folk art (munjado) into the visual universe of its fifth studio album, “ARIRANG.”

HYBE said Tuesday that the 2026 BTS DALMAJUNG merchandise collection will go on sale Tuesday, with a pop-up store opening the same day at HYBE Yongsan in Seoul.

The collection marks the fourth DALMAJUNG series and the second collaboration between HYBE and the National Museum Foundation of Korea, following their 2024 collaboration through MU:DS, the museum merchandise brand.

This year’s collection draws on munjado, a genre of Joseon-era folk painting in which decorative images are incorporated into or placed around the strokes of Chinese characters.

Designers also drew on “Aliens,” a track from “ARIRANG,” using the lyric "heungjeukdaegil," a phrase conveying the idea that apparent misfortune can ultimately become great fortune, as a central motif.

The collection connects that theme with traditional symbols associated with happiness, longevity and good fortune, creating products intended to evoke wishes for peaceful and fortunate daily lives.

Among 13 planned products are a miniature desk broom, a ceramic jar, a pollock-shaped good-luck magnet, a mini pouch modeled on the jar and a traditional gonggi pouch containing seven playing stones.

The designs combine cranes, deer, clouds and other symbols associated with the traditional Ten Symbols of Longevity with three words tied to BTS and its album: “BTS,” “ARIRANG," and "heungjeukdaegil."

A HYBE IPX business division official said the collaboration connects BTS’ musical messages with Korean cultural heritage while offering a new interpretation of traditional motifs.

National Museum Foundation of Korea said the organizations decided to continue their collaboration after their 2024 project helped introduce Korean cultural heritage through BTS merchandise.

"Building on the meaningful success of the 'Dalmajung' series — launched in 2024 through our first collaboration with HYBE — in promoting the beauty and excellence of Korean cultural heritage abroad, we are continuing our collaboration again this year," said Choung Yong-suk, President of the National Museum Foundation of Korea. "Moving forward, we will actively discover opportunities where the brand value of artists and the value of our cultural heritage can shine together," he added.

The HYBE Yongsan pop-up will run through Oct. 11, while merchandise will also be sold through Weverse Shop and at the National Museum of Korea museum shop.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.