Seventeen's Joshua releases new digital single in Chinese, English
Joshua of K-pop boy group Seventeen on Tuesday released "Baby Come Home," an individual digital single presented in both Chinese and English.
The two-track release came out at 1 p.m., with the Chinese-language version featuring award-winning Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird, while the English version is performed solely by Joshua.
According to his agency, Pledis Entertainment, Joshua co-wrote and composed the track, which is built around an acoustic guitar arrangement and a warm, understated melody.
Joshua's collaboration with WeiBird on the Chinese version adds a new layer to the song, which centers on the theme of becoming a place where someone can always return.
The English-language version features Joshua's calm, lyrical vocals that convey the same message of steadfast companionship.