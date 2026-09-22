Seventeen's Joshua releases new digital single in Chinese, English

Joshua of K-pop boy group Seventeen on Tuesday released "Baby Come Home," an individual digital single presented in both Chinese and English.

The two-track release came out at 1 p.m., with the Chinese-language version featuring award-winning Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird, while the English version is performed solely by Joshua.

According to his agency, Pledis Entertainment, Joshua co-wrote and composed the track, which is built around an acoustic guitar arrangement and a warm, understated melody.

Joshua's collaboration with WeiBird on the Chinese version adds a new layer to the song, which centers on the theme of becoming a place where someone can always return.

The English-language version features Joshua's calm, lyrical vocals that convey the same message of steadfast companionship.