BLACKPINK's Lisa has once again become the subject of dating speculation after a video circulated online showing a woman believed to be the K-pop star walking arm in arm with a man thought to be Thai actor and model Blue Pongtiwat.

The video, which has recently spread across online communities and social media, shows the pair walking together on a street in London. The woman wears a trench coat and hat, while the man is dressed in all black with sunglasses.

The two walk with their arms linked, and the man is seen leaning toward the woman as they talk, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

It has not been confirmed that the people in the video are Lisa and Pongtiwat. Social media users who shared the footage, however, claimed that Lisa had been spotted at a British airport with luggage and that the two had also been seen together at other locations in the country.

The latest sighting follows similar speculation in August, when online accounts claimed that Lisa and Pongtiwat had been spotted together in Hong Kong and later in Japan.

Lisa and Pongtiwat are known to have been friends for several years. While some online users have cautioned against interpreting sightings between longtime friends as evidence of a romantic relationship, speculation intensified after claims emerged that Pongtiwat had also spent time with Lisa's family.

Pongtiwat, born in 2000, is three years younger than Lisa. He works as an actor and model in Thailand and has been nicknamed the "Thai Cha Eun-woo" by some Korean media and online users because of his looks, referring to the Korean singer and actor known for his striking appearance.

The renewed speculation has also drawn attention because Lisa has repeatedly been linked to Frédéric Arnault, a son of Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH. Lisa and Frédéric Arnault have never publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship.

With new sightings involving Pongtiwat continuing to surface online, speculation over Lisa's personal life has once again attracted attention, though no romantic relationship between Lisa and Pongtiwat has been confirmed.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.