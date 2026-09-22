Girl group Rescene to drop new EP in Nov.

Rising girl group Rescene will return on Nov. 3 with its new EP, "Pulse," the group's agency, The Muze Entertainment, said Tuesday.

This will be the K-pop quintet's first release in four months since "Pretty Girl," a remake single released in July, and its first physical album since "Lip Bomb," its third EP released in November last year.

Debuting in March 2024, Rescene rose to fame as "Love Attack," now its signature song, gained traction on major domestic music charts in July, nearly two years after its release. The hit has since ranked high on the charts alongside its new single, "Pretty Girl."