NMIXX rides grand prize triumph into dynamic new era with 'Strange Muse'

Coming off their first-ever grand prize at a major music awards ceremony, K-pop girl group NMIXX is poised to turn the global music stage into its personal canvas with the release of its sixth EP, “Strange Muse,” arriving Oct. 19 at 6 p.m.

The six-member group enters this next chapter backed by undeniable momentum, capitalizing on the career milestone with an atmospheric, dreamy comeback tailored for the autumn season.

JYP Entertainment said Monday that the six-track mini album marks an artistic leap forward for the ensemble. Beyond its anticipated lead single, “Birthday Wish” and energetic group tracks like “Kerosene” and “RudE TaLK,” the project represents a milestone for NMIXX: its first album to feature dedicated subunit songs.

Vocal standouts Lily and Haewon team up for the haunting “Sing to the Moon,” Sullyoon and Bae join forces on “Hot ’n Unbothered,” while Jiwoo and Kyujin deliver the high-octane track “WHIP.”

More than just a showcase of dynamic pairing, “Strange Muse” places creative authority directly into the hands of the performers themselves. All six members contributed directly to the songwriting and composition process across the record. Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin wrote lyrics for their respective unit tracks, while Kyujin lent her ear to melodic composition and Bae helped craft the lyrics for “RudE TaLK.”

This elevated creative agency follows a triumphant showing at the 2026 The Fact Music Awards at Busan Asiad Main Stadium, where NMIXX claimed three major trophies: Artist of the Year, the My Star Award for Sullyoon and the coveted Sound of the Year grand prize.

Building on the foundation laid by their May release, “Heavy Serenade,” the new EP sets the stage for a grand finale to a whirlwind year. NMIXX will bring its yearlong world tour, “EPISODE 1: ZERO FRONTIER,” to a close with a three-night encore concert at Incheon’s Inspire Arena from Nov. 27-29, capping off a remarkable journey that has firmly established the group on the international stage.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.