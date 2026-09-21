K-pop's 'bone-thin ideal' leaves idols traumatized, hospitalized

How many kilograms a K-pop singer loses is a frequent talking point. As thin physiques become the standard of beauty and appearance-based target weights become widespread, an obsession with weight loss continues to affect not only celebrities but the younger generation.

In a recent video posted on RESCENE member Woni's Youtube channel, fellow members Minami and Liv revealed how much weight they lost ahead of their debut.

Looking back on wardrobe fittings and high-intensity training, Minami said she cried nearly every day. She also disclosed that she suffered severe psychological strain from the massive weight loss.

Minami later addressed the video on a fan platform.

"Honestly, an idol's diet talk is so fun, isn't it? If I were in your shoes, I think I'd find it entertaining too," she said, but added that while the subject is "presented lightheartedly," it was a "highly traumatic and stressful" ordeal for her.

She added that while there is pressure to maintain one's appearance and weight as an idol, no one should ever be harassed over their looks. She emphasized that inner character matters most.

Seola of WJSN also expressed concern on her YouTube series that current K-pop idols have become noticeably thinner compared to a decade ago.

"Today, they're so thin you kind of worry how they even stay on their feet," Seola said.

Reflecting on her own career, Seola said she knows firsthand the severe physical toll it takes, recalling that her weight drastically plummeted during promotions for "Save Me, Save You."

"I went to the emergency room twice a week," she said. "I only stood up when performing on stage or filming. Other than that, I spent the rest of the time lying down."

In another video, Seola highlighted extreme weight-loss practices "that many idols actually use."

As extremely thin idol bodies receive continuous media exposure, concerns are mounting over the impact on the health of teens and young adults. Because K-pop idols exert enormous influence over youth culture through visual styling as well as music, the recurring depiction of extreme thinness as an aspirational standard has raised body-image concerns among young fans.

Interest in weight loss has grown as weight-loss drugs have become more widely available in Korea. Compounding the problem is the ultra-thin ideal, which wrongly frames severe emaciation as the pinnacle of beauty. Critics warn that the growing tendency of individuals at healthy weights to seek appearance-based weight loss is directly linked to this cultural climate.

While numbers on the scale generate attention, the physical agony and psychological distress behind them are routinely overlooked. The candid accounts of Minami and Seola are crucial because performers who experienced such drastic weight loss are directly detailing the trauma of these regimens and challenging the glorification of extreme thinness.

While often viewed as harmless entertainment for viewers, these diets can translate into genuine trauma and medical crises. Society must reevaluate the public gaze that reduces an artist's body to weight figures and appearance, alongside the culture that frames starvation as professional discipline. Before treating extreme weight-loss as casual gossip, the public must confront the tangible harm and warnings embedded within these accounts.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.