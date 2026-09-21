Girl group Fin.K.L to resume full-group activities after 21 years

Fin.K.L, one of the late 1990s' most influential K-pop acts, is set to resume full-group activities for the first time in 21 years, the group's agency said Monday.

Gemstone E&M announced that all four original members — Lee Hyo-ri, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin and Sung Yu-ri — have reunited under the Fin.K.L name and that preparations are underway for group activities.

"This time, it is a new start for activities as Fin.K.L beyond a one-off reunion," the agency said in a news release.

The quartet last performed together as a full group in 2005 with the digital single "Forever Fin.K.L." Although the members briefly reunited in 2019 for the JTBC variety show "Camping Club," releasing a new song tied to the show, that effort was viewed as a project linked to the program rather than a resumption of full group activities.

Debuting in 1998, Fin.K.L helped define the early K-pop girl group era with hits including "Blue Rain," "To My Boyfriend" and "Eternal Love."