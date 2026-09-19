Bang Chan of K-pop boy band Stray Kids has donated 200 million won ($143,915) to help patients requiring rehabilitation and support Nepal flood relief efforts, his agency said Saturday.

JYP Entertainment said that Bang has delivered 100 million won each to the Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital and the Korean Committee for UNICEF.

The funds will be used to establish rehabilitation centers tailored to the ages and specific medical conditions of patients at the hospital, and to support UNICEF Korea's flood relief operations in Nepal.

"I wanted to offer a little comfort to those going through exhausting and difficult times," Bang said in a release. "I sincerely hope many people can regain their peaceful daily lives as soon as possible."

This is not the singer's first charitable contribution. On Oct. 3 last year, marking his birthday, he donated 100 million won to pediatric and adolescent patients and another 100 million won to support children worldwide.

Also last year, he contributed funds alongside his bandmates to support recovery efforts for massive forest fires in the Gyeongsang provinces, as well as fire damage in Hong Kong. For his birthday in 2024, he delivered 100 million won to support individuals with developmental disabilities.



