K-pop supergroup BTS and rookie Cortis have secured a third nomination at this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), entering the race for Best Group alongside fellow K-pop acts BLACKPINK and Katseye.

The additional nominations, announced Friday (U.S time), bring BTS' total to three. The group was previously nominated for Song of the Year and Best K-pop for "Swim," the lead track of its fifth studio album, "ARIRANG."

The septet won the category for four consecutive times from 2019 to 2022, making it the most decorated act in the awards' history. Eight acts will compete for Best Group, including the four K-pop acts and British girl group Flo, this year.

Cortis was previously nominated for Best New Artist and Best K-pop.

The 2026 VMAs will be held on Sept. 27 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and broadcast live on major U.S. channels. The awards are considered one of the four major music award ceremonies in the United States.



