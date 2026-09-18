Why did Perry leave YG? Former 1TYM member's cryptic comments resurface

Former 1TYM member Song Baek-kyung's cryptic comments about producer Perry are drawing renewed attention after a SBS investigative program asked the public for information about the longtime YG Entertainment producer, whose whereabouts have remained unknown for years.

Song posted a lengthy message on his social media account in January, reflecting on his relationship with the producer and the abrupt changes he noticed more than two decades ago.

"Maybe because I've been getting more submissions lately, a lot of people have been asking me various questions," Song said. "The question that stands out the most — and one that I'm also extremely curious about — is how Perry is doing."

Song also hinted that he had an idea why Perry eventually left YG Entertainment, but stopped short of revealing details.

"I can roughly guess and read between the lines as to why he left YG, but I can't say it directly myself," he said, adding another layer of mystery to Perry's disappearance from public view.

Song recalled that around 2000 to 2002, Perry smoked cigarettes and regularly joined him for nights out in Seoul's Hongdae district, a major nightlife and music hub.

"Perry smoked back then, and he and I would go to clubs in Hongdae together every weekend and drink that brutally strong tequila until we were completely wasted," Song said.

But Song said Perry's behavior changed abruptly around the time they were working on singer Lexy's first album, released in 2003.

"While working on Lexy's first album, Perry suddenly quit both smoking and drinking and cut off contact with everyone he already knew," Song said.

According to Song, when he asked Perry for his new phone number, the producer responded, "You don't need to know my number."

Song also highlighted Perry's major role in 1TYM's early career. He said Perry composed the title track for the group's debut album, created the choreography for its chorus and even came up with the group's name.

Calling Perry a "genius," Song described how the producer became increasingly isolated while working in Korea.

"One thing is certain: Perry, who lived his life as a producer in Korea, at some point changed into someone who cut ties with people, stayed alone in his private studio and constantly struggled with his work," Song said.

Song also shared part of an unreleased track that he and Perry had worked on but never completed.

"There are really a lot of unfinished songs on my computer that Perry and I started making more than 20 years ago," he said. "For those who, like me, wonder how Perry is doing and miss hearing his voice, I'm uploading a short piece of this track."

He ended the post by saying, "I hope Perry is healthy and well."

The comments have resurfaced after SBS' long-running investigative TV program "Unanswered Questions" recently sought tips from viewers regarding Perry.

Born in 1971, Perry began his association with YG Entertainment in 1997 by participating in Jinusean's debut album. He later appeared as a guest rapper on albums by YG founder Yang Hyun-suk and Jinusean and contributed to music by artists including Se7en, Lexy, 1TYM, Gummy and BIGBANG.

Despite his extensive involvement in YG's formative years, Perry largely disappeared from public view. His last known sighting was in Los Angeles in 2010, after which no further news of his whereabouts emerged.

The renewed attention surrounding Song's account — particularly his suggestion that he may know why Perry left YG but cannot discuss it — has once again put the elusive producer's story in the spotlight.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.