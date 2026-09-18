Singer-actor IU has donated 200 million won ($144,436) to mark her debut anniversary Friday, her agency said.

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, donated 50 million won each to four organizations, using the name IUaena, a combination of her stage name and the name of her fan community, Uaena, according to Edam Entertainment.

The donations, made to charities that include Korea Welfare Services and Habitat for Humanity Korea, will be used to help young patients from low-income families, war veterans and people of merit, it added.

Lee has regularly made donations in the name of her fan community on special occasions, including her debut anniversary, birthday and the year-end holiday season.

In May, she donated 300 million won on her birthday to organizations supporting patients facing financial difficulties, single-mother households and elderly people living alone.