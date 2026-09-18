Chungha rushed to emergency room, cancels university festival performance

K-pop singer Chungha was taken to an emergency room early Friday and has canceled a scheduled performance at a university festival.

The student council of Kyonggi University's College of Tourism and Culture announced Chungha's absence from the festival on its official social media account Friday. The singer had been scheduled to perform at the university that day.

"Early this morning, Chungha was taken to the emergency room due to a health issue and is still receiving treatment there," the student council said. "As a result, it appears that her scheduled performance today will unfortunately not be able to proceed."

The council said organizers were working with an agency to find a replacement artist.

"We sincerely apologize to the students who had been looking forward to the performance for having to deliver this sudden news," it said.

Chungha debuted in 2016 as a member of girl group I.O.I after competing on Mnet's hit audition program, "Produce 101." After the group's activities ended, she launched a solo career.

She recently left MORE VISION, the entertainment company founded by rapper and singer Jay Park, after three years with the agency.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.