Rosé of K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK released her new single "New Trick" on Friday, her agency said.

The energetic garage-punk track carries a message on overcoming hardship and moving forward with one's own "new trick," according to The Black Label.

Amy Allen, who worked on Rose's megahit "APT.," and Andrew Wells, who collaborated with the singer on her song "Stay a Little Longer," co-produced the new track.

The music video for "New Trick" was filmed in collaboration with Apple on the occasion of the release of the iPhone 18. It was directed by Dave Meyers who has worked with pop stars Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.